Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.00. 4,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,833. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

