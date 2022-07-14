Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. 18,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.