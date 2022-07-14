FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.44.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

