FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 5,586 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

