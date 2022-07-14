FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.65. 190,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.