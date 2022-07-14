FCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $97.66. 29,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

