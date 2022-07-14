FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,615.9% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.