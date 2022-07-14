FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 173,752 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 565,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,001,766. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

