FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 10,056 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

