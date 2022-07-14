F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys £994.84 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,183.21).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 121 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £989.78 ($1,177.19).

Shares of FCIT stock opened at GBX 814 ($9.68) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 816.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 843.86. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 470.52. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

