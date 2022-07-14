Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Head to Head Contrast

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Exagen has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exagen and Biora Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $48.30 million 2.42 -$26.85 million ($1.82) -3.96 Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 98.72 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.29

Exagen has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Exagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Exagen and Biora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than Biora Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -64.26% -35.51% -24.41% Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exagen beats Biora Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody and associated vasculitis; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Biora Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

