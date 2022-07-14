Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 61,927 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $76,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.