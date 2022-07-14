Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 792,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,034,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

