Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

