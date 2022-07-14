Evensky & Katz LLC Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $34,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,410. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

