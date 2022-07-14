Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,485,000 after buying an additional 227,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,730. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

