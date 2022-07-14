Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 1,610,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

