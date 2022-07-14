Evedo Price Tops $0.0163 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Evedo has a total market cap of $239,519.42 and $466.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

