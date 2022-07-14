European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.59

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 2739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.08.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.