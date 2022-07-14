European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.59

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 2739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.08.
In related news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
