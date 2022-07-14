Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 986,772 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $11,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $4,569,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 439,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 935.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 369,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

