Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Tredegar accounts for approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,727,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tredegar by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

