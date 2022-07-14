Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases 17,465 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,522. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $166.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Escalade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.