Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.27% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NX. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,889. The company has a market capitalization of $743.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

