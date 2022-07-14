Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys 31,237 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Photronics worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

