Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.68

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$50.68 and last traded at C$52.02, with a volume of 56685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQB shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 9.8999994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.39%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

