Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.99

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 348899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.05 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.89%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.