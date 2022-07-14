Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NVR by 7.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NVR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $65.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,322.00. The company had a trading volume of 369 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,698.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,418.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

