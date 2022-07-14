Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15.

