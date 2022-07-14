Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,767 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kabouter Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,883,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,226,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. 120,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,112. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

