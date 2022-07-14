Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

