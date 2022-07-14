Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Emmerson stock opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.39. The company has a market cap of £65.46 million and a PE ratio of -23.83. Emmerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

