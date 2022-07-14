Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.88.

EMR traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. 72,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

