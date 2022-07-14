Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 971,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 58,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,149. The company has a market cap of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Emerald has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.17.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerald by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerald by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 511,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

