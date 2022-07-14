Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 78.1% in June

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 971,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of EEX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 58,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,149. The company has a market cap of $246.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Emerald has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.17.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
