ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Shares Down 16.4%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

About ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

