ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Shares Down 16.4%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.
About ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ElringKlinger (ELLRY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.