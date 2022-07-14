Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ELYM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.68. 620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,365. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

