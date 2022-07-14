Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ELDN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.98.

ELDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

