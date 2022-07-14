Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,626.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.53 million and approximately $50,626.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,927,385 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

