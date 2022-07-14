Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $362,223.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00053163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

