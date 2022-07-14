Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 588.1% in June

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 588.1% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EVG remained flat at $$10.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 65,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

