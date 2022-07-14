E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.80) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price objective on E.On in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.10) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FRA EOAN traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching €8.05 ($8.05). 5,293,631 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.55. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.80).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

