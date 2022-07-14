Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$5.00 on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DURYY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.