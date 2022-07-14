Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $106.83. 111,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

