Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.67.

DOV traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. 11,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,818. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

