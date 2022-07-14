DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,405. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

