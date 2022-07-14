Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 646.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000. Discovery Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

