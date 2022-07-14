discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $586.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 586 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.01), with a volume of 112778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.20).

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.68) to GBX 920 ($10.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital raised discoverIE Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 691.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 788.84. The stock has a market cap of £565.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5,970.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.50%.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,814.97 ($23,566.81). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($41,210.75). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,247.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.