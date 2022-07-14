Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,202,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

