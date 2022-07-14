Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $25.18

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $25.82. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 181,195 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

