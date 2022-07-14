Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

