Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Lifted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

DFAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

